How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Portland puts road win streak on the line against Chicago

Portland Trail Blazers (21-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (30-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Chicago trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Bulls have gone 17-6 in home games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.3.

The Trail Blazers are 7-15 on the road. Portland ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 112-107 in the last matchup on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Norman Powell is averaging 18.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.3 points and 7.2 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Nassir Little: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), CJ Elleby: out (hamstring).