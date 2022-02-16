How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Sacramento visits Chicago following DeRozan's 40-point outing

Sacramento Kings (22-37, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (37-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Sacramento Kings after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 120-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls have gone 22-8 in home games. Chicago is seventh in the league averaging 112.4 points and is shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Kings are 7-20 on the road. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 109.7 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 17 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Kings. Davion Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Zach LaVine: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle).