How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan leads Chicago into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (22-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (36-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup with San Antonio. He ranks third in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Bulls are 21-8 in home games. Chicago is seventh in the league averaging 112.3 points and is shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Spurs are 11-17 on the road. San Antonio is second in the NBA scoring 53.4 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.3.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Bulls 131-122 in their last matchup on Jan. 29. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 29 points, and DeRozan led the Bulls with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 121.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: day to day (foot), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Keita Bates-Diop: out (face), Romeo Langford: out (trade).