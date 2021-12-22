How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on December 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls face the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (14-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan is fifth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 10-7 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago ranks ninth in the league giving up just 106.3 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Raptors are 10-9 in conference games. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 16.6 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting on Oct. 25, with DeRozan scoring 26 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 26.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 26 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Fred VanVleet is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols), Ayo Dosunmu: out (health and safety protocols), Alize Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Matt Thomas: day to day (health and safety protocols), Stanley Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: day to day (foot).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Gary Trent Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (health and safety protocols), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: day to day (calf).