How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls face the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (40-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (41-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan is sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 26-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by DeRozan averaging 5.1.

The Raptors are 24-19 against conference opponents. Toronto ranks third in the NBA scoring 15.6 fast break points per game. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 3.3.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Raptors defeated the Bulls 127-120 in overtime in their last meeting on Feb. 4. Siakam led the Raptors with 25 points, and Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Siakam is scoring 22.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 49.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (rest), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).