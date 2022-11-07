Best Ways to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto went 2-4 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second chance points and 28.3 bench points last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 6 the Raptors won 113-104 led by 30 points from Fred VanVleet, while DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for the Bulls.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (rest), Coby White: out (quad), Andre Drummond: out (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).