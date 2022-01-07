How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+ and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls play the Wizards

Washington Wizards (19-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Washington. He’s fourth in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Bulls are 16-7 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.7 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Wizards have gone 13-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 2 the Bulls won 120-119 led by 35 points from Zach LaVine, while Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 26.9 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Bradley Beal is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 113.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Marko Simonovic: out (health and safety protocols), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Tyler Cook: day to day (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (reconditioning), Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Holiday: out (reconditioning), Tremont Waters: out (health protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (reconditioning), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).