How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -139, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cubs are 28-17 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .346.

The Diamondbacks are 11-38 on the road. Arizona has slugged .378 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .490 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Merrill Kelly secured his sixth victory and Escobar went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Dan Winkler registered his second loss for Chicago.