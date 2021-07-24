MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-7, 4.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (4-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -154, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Arizona will square off on Saturday.

The Cubs are 29-17 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Kris Bryant with an average of .262.

The Diamondbacks are 11-39 on the road. The Arizona offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Cubs won the last meeting 8-3. Zach Davies recorded his sixth victory and Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Chicago. Zac Gallen took his fifth loss for Arizona.