How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview

