How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs host the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-21, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.05 ERA, .67 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Cubs +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Chicago is 6-12 at home and 15-21 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Arizona has a 10-11 record in home games and an 18-21 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank fourth in the NL with 41 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .268 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 5-for-30 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has seven doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (right achilles), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

