How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network.



Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Cubs leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (19-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-22, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -131, Diamondbacks +111

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 15-22 record overall and a 6-13 record in home games. The Cubs have a 10-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 19-21 overall and 10-11 at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 42 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 7-for-27 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with nine home runs while slugging .456. Jordan Luplow is 4-for-29 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (right achilles), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)