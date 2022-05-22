How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels
On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Diamondbacks visit the Cubs on 3-game road win streak
Arizona Diamondbacks (21-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-24, fourth in the NL Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, seven strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Chicago Cubs trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.
Chicago is 15-24 overall and 6-15 at home. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .231.
Arizona has a 21-21 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have hit 50 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.
Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 4-2 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 11-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.
Christian Walker leads Arizona with 10 home runs while slugging .458. Josh Rojas is 9-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs
INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (right hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
Diamondbacks: Josh Rojas: day-to-day (left hand), Jose Herrera: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)