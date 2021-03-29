Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on March 29, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, March 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (formerly Fox Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Marquee Sports Network and Bally Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option