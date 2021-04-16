 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast previously (Fox Sports Southeast). Both RSNs are available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southeast – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

If you live in Chicago, you can also stream Marquee Sports Network, with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, which recently added the channel. It is no longer available on Hulu + Live TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.