How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast previously (Fox Sports Southeast). Both RSNs are available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southeast – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.
If you live in Chicago, you can also stream Marquee Sports Network, with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, which recently added the channel. It is no longer available on Hulu + Live TV.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southeast
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southeast
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-