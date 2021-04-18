 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cubs vs. Braves Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

This game is nationally televised on ESPN, so whether you are in Chicago, Atlanta, or elsewhere you will be able to watch the game without local blackouts.

The teams meet for the third time this year, splitting the first two. Bryse Wilson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Braves, faces Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) of the Cubs.

The Cubs went 19-14 on their home field in 2020. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.92 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game. The Braves finished 16-14 in road games in 2020. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.36.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

