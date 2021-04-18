How to Watch Cubs vs. Braves Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

This game is nationally televised on ESPN, so whether you are in Chicago, Atlanta, or elsewhere you will be able to watch the game without local blackouts.

The teams meet for the third time this year, splitting the first two. Bryse Wilson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Braves, faces Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) of the Cubs.

The Cubs went 19-14 on their home field in 2020. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.92 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game. The Braves finished 16-14 in road games in 2020. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.36.

