MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs aim to sweep series against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (37-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Cubs +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago has a 25-40 record overall and a 13-24 record at home. The Cubs are 19-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 17-15 on the road and 37-29 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 12 home runs, 25 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .284 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 24 doubles and eight home runs for the Braves. Adam Duvall is 9-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .233 batting average, 7.80 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Braves: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

