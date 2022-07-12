How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs begin 2-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (43-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-52, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Orioles +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Baltimore Orioles to start a two-game series.

Chicago is 17-27 at home and 34-52 overall. The Cubs have a 17-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore is 18-27 on the road and 43-44 overall. The Orioles are 30-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 6-for-33 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 15 home runs while slugging .425. Rougned Odor is 8-for-34 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (wrist), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)