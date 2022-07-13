MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT
- TV: MASN and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MASN
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Dodgers take on the Cardinals after Freeman's 4-hit game
Los Angeles Dodgers (56-29, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-42, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 4.74 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals after Freddie Freeman had four hits on Sunday in an 11-9 win over the Cubs.
St. Louis has a 26-18 record in home games and a 47-42 record overall. The Cardinals have a 19-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Los Angeles is 56-29 overall and 26-16 on the road. The Dodgers have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 47 extra base hits (28 doubles and 19 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 11-for-33 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.
Trea Turner has 22 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 9-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
Dodgers: 9-1, .269 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)