MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

