How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN and Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Red Sox play the Cubs after Cordero's 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (43-33, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 2.53 ERA, .84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Cubs +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs after Franchy Cordero had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Chicago is 15-26 at home and 30-46 overall. The Cubs are 8-15 in games decided by one run.

Boston is 43-33 overall and 23-17 in road games. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 12-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .328 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 16-for-39 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .298 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: David Bote: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)