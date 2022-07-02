How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

In Boston, Chicago, and the eastern half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs host the Red Sox, try to continue home win streak

Boston Red Sox (43-34, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-46, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cubs: Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -145, Cubs +123; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago is 31-46 overall and 16-26 at home. The Cubs have gone 9-15 in games decided by one run.

Boston has gone 23-18 in road games and 43-34 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 43 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .326 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: David Bote: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Rich Hill: day-to-day (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)