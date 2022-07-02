 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, Chicago, and the eastern half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs host the Red Sox, try to continue home win streak

Boston Red Sox (43-34, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-46, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cubs: Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -145, Cubs +123; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago is 31-46 overall and 16-26 at home. The Cubs have gone 9-15 in games decided by one run.

Boston has gone 23-18 in road games and 43-34 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 43 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .326 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: David Bote: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Rich Hill: day-to-day (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.