How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (43-35, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-46, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago has a 17-26 record at home and a 32-46 record overall. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

Boston is 43-35 overall and 23-19 on the road. The Red Sox have gone 20-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 15 doubles and 16 home runs for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 14-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .325 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: day-to-day (undisclosed), David Bote: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)