How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +134, White Sox -154; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Cubs Friday.

The Cubs are 31-21 on their home turf. Chicago is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 25-26 on the road. Chicago has slugged .411 this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .461 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

