MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +176, White Sox -210; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Cubs are 31-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 26-26 on the road. Chicago has hit 121 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 20, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-6. Liam Hendriks earned his sixth victory and Brian Goodwin went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Manuel Rodriguez took his second loss for Chicago.