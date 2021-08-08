MLB Streaming: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ABC

Stream: ABC

The the game is streaming nationally on ABC. The channel is also available on WLS (ABC in Chicago), Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented will air exclusively on ABC for the first time in its 32-year history, August 8, at 7 p.m. ET. The American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox and reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu will visit the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras in the national game of the week at historic Wrigley Field.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary from site.

In 2020, ABC aired its first MLB Postseason game in 25 years (since 1995) during the MLB Wild Card Series. The Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature flashbacks to memorable MLB on ABC moments as well as tributes to some of the greats to call MLB on ABC games, including 2021 Ford C. Frick Award-winner Al Michaels, who will briefly join Vasgersian, Rodriguez and Olney remotely during the telecast to reminisce about MLB on ABC.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (8-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +163, White Sox -191; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Cubs Sunday.

The Cubs are 31-23 in home games in 2020. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Kyle Hendricks leads them with a mark of 6.8.

The White Sox are 27-26 on the road. Chicago has a collective .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .292.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Carlos Rodon recorded his ninth victory and Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Adbert Alzolay took his 12th loss for Chicago.