How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Marquee Sports Network.

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (9-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-13, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has gone 7-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The White Sox have a 2-8 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has six doubles and four home runs while hitting .278 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with four home runs while slugging .566. Tim Anderson is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)