How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Games For Free Online
Chicago’s biggest rivals face off on Monday and Tuesday for their last two games of the Spring Training season. The Chicago Cubs meet the Chicago White Sox on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:05 pm EDT and then again Tuesday March 28, 2023 at 3:05 pm EDT. The games are airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Remaining Spring Training Games:
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo.
Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: March 27, 2023
Cactus League’s Chicago teams face off for their last two games of the Spring Training this week. The Cubs come in ranking third in the league, while the White Sox rank 10th. This will be the third time the teams have played each other. Last time the game ended in a tie with 4 runs from each team. The Cubs are coming off a win against top-ranked KC Royals.
Pitching Leaders:
Hayden Wesneski (Cubs)
Dylan Cease (White Sox)
Batting Leaders:
Yan Gomez (Cubs): 4 HR, .324 Avg, 12 RBI
Seby Zavala (White Sox): 5 HR, .293 Avg, 11 RBI
Umpires:
Home Plate Umpire - Jose Navas
First Base Umpire - Adrian Johnson
Second Base Umpire - Brian Walsh
Third Base Umpire - John Bacon
The Monday game will be played at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona with great weather conditions (partly-cloudy and 66º).