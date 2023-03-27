 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Games For Free Online

Mike Nelson

Chicago’s biggest rivals face off on Monday and Tuesday for their last two games of the Spring Training season. The Chicago Cubs meet the Chicago White Sox on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:05 pm EDT and then again Tuesday March 28, 2023 at 3:05 pm EDT. The games are airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Remaining Spring Training Games:

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: March 27, 2023

Cactus League’s Chicago teams face off for their last two games of the Spring Training this week. The Cubs come in ranking third in the league, while the White Sox rank 10th. This will be the third time the teams have played each other. Last time the game ended in a tie with 4 runs from each team. The Cubs are coming off a win against top-ranked KC Royals.

Pitching Leaders:
Hayden Wesneski (Cubs)
Dylan Cease (White Sox)

Batting Leaders:
Yan Gomez (Cubs): 4 HR, .324 Avg, 12 RBI
Seby Zavala (White Sox): 5 HR, .293 Avg, 11 RBI

Umpires:
Home Plate Umpire - Jose Navas
First Base Umpire - Adrian Johnson
Second Base Umpire - Brian Walsh
Third Base Umpire - John Bacon

The Monday game will be played at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona with great weather conditions (partly-cloudy and 66º).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.