How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

The Cincinnati Reds head to face the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (2-4, 4.30 ERA, .86 WHIP, 45 strikeouts).

The Cubs are 14-13 against NL Central opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Reds are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 70 home runs this season, third in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 13-12. Ryan Hendrix earned his second victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 5-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI for Cincinnati. Craig Kimbrel registered his first loss for Chicago.