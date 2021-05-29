How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Kris Bryant is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati. Reds: Luis Castillo (1-7, 7.61 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 26 strikeouts).

The Cubs are 15-13 against NL Central teams. Chicago has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Bryant with an average of .318.

The Reds are 10-9 in division matchups. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .321 is fifth in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the team with an OBP of .415.

The Cubs won the last meeting 1-0. Adbert Alzolay earned his third victory and David Bote went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his first loss for Cincinnati.