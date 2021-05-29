 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Kris Bryant is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati. Reds: Luis Castillo (1-7, 7.61 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 26 strikeouts).

The Cubs are 15-13 against NL Central teams. Chicago has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Bryant with an average of .318.

The Reds are 10-9 in division matchups. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .321 is fifth in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the team with an OBP of .415.

The Cubs won the last meeting 1-0. Adbert Alzolay earned his third victory and David Bote went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.