How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Kris Bryant is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati. Reds: Tyler Mahle (3-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts).

The Cubs are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Bryant leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Reds are 10-10 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for fourth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .416.

The Cubs won the last meeting 10-2. Keegan Thompson earned his third victory and Rafael Ortega went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Luis Castillo took his eighth loss for Cincinnati.