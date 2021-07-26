How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -128, Reds +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Monday.

The Cubs are 30-18 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .393 this season. Robinson Chirinos leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Reds are 25-22 in road games. Cincinnati has slugged .412 this season. Jesse Winker leads the team with a .534 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Art Warren notched his second victory and Tucker Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Dan Winkler took his first loss for Chicago.