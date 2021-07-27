How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-10, 4.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -158, Reds +137; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 31-18 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .354.

The Reds have gone 25-23 away from home. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .328, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .403.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Craig Kimbrel earned his second victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Heath Hembree registered his fifth loss for Cincinnati.