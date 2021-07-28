How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -104, Reds -113; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 31-19 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .508 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Reds are 26-23 on the road. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Jesse Winker with an average of .302.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his fifth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Cincinnati. Adbert Alzolay registered his 11th loss for Chicago.