MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (4-10, 4.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (4-3, 4.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +104, Reds -122; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Thursday.

The Cubs are 31-20 in home games in 2020. The Chicago pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Kyle Hendricks leads them with a mark of 6.7.

The Reds are 27-23 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective .250 this season, led by Jesse Winker with an average of .304.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-2. Tyler Mahle earned his eighth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI for Cincinnati. Zach Davies registered his seventh loss for Chicago.