MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Reds face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (26-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 28-46 overall and 13-26 at home. The Cubs have gone 8-15 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 14-24 record in road games and a 26-47 record overall. The Reds are 15-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has a .280 batting average to rank third on the Reds, and has 16 doubles and five home runs. Brandon Drury is 12-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (lower back), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)