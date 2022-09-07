MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (53-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-78, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 5.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (0-0, .90 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -145, Reds +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago has a 29-38 record at home and a 57-78 record overall. The Cubs have a 34-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 24-41 record on the road and a 53-80 record overall. The Reds are 39-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 16 home runs, 50 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .277 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Senzel has 12 doubles and four home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 13-for-29 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (ankle), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)