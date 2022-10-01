How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-97, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-8, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 71-86 overall and 35-44 in home games. The Cubs are 39-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 60-97 record overall and a 29-50 record on the road. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .236.

Saturday’s game is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 41 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 6-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with 14 home runs while slugging .385. Jake Fraley is 9-for-26 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .219 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 2-8, .190 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)