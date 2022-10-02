 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-98, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop a five-game slide with a win against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 36-44 record at home and a 72-86 record overall. The Cubs have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has gone 29-51 in road games and 60-98 overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 23 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 6-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 6-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .212 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 2-8, .176 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

