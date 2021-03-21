Spring Training 2021 Live: How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on March 21, 2021

On Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Marquee Sports Network

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu no longer carries the channel – this is your only option to stream Cubs games all year long.

If you are a Reds fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

