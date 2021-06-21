How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -144, Indians +125; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs are 25-12 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with 16, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Indians are 19-17 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .391 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Indians won the last meeting 2-1. James Karinchak earned his first victory and Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Cleveland. Keegan Thompson registered his first loss for Chicago.