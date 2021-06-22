How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (0-1, 12.79 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (9-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -190, Indians +163; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will face off on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 25-13 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Indians are 20-17 on the road. Cleveland has hit 84 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-0. Bryan Shaw earned his second victory and Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Adbert Alzolay took his sixth loss for Chicago.