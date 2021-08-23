How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)
LINE: Cubs -132, Rockies +114; over/under is even
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
The Cubs are 31-31 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .392 this season. Frank Schwindel leads the team with a mark of .584.
The Rockies are 14-45 in road games. Colorado is hitting a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .276.
The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Tyler Kinley earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Colorado. Jake Jewell took his first loss for Chicago.
