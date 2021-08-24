How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-9, 3.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Cubs: Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +128, Rockies -148; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Colorado will face off on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .392 as a unit. Willson Contreras leads the team with a .417 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Rockies are 14-46 on the road. Colorado has a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .276.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-4. Manuel Rodriguez notched his second victory and Rafael Ortega went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Daniel Bard took his sixth loss for Colorado.