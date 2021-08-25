How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming
On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Game 1: 2:20 PM EDT / Game 2: 6:30 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-9, 3.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.05 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
The Cubs are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .331.
The Rockies are 14-46 on the road. Colorado’s lineup has 135 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 21 homers.
The Cubs won the last meeting 6-4. Manuel Rodriguez notched his second victory and Rafael Ortega went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Daniel Bard registered his sixth loss for Colorado.
