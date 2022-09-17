How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies meet in game 2 of series

Colorado Rockies (62-82, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-82, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (3-6, 5.81 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 3.12 ERA, .92 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -144, Rockies +122

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 62-82 overall and 31-42 in home games. The Cubs have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 62-82 overall and 22-48 on the road. The Rockies are 44-18 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .291 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 21 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 10-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs while hitting .263 for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-32 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (hand), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)