How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Spring Training Game on March 20, 2021 Live Online No Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu – no longer carries Marquee Sports Network – this is your only option to stream Cubs games all year long.

If you are a Royals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

The Streamable

