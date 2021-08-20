How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-12, 5.69 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +101, Royals -119; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Kansas City will play on Friday.

The Cubs are 31-28 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .396 as a unit. Willson Contreras leads the team with a .417 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Royals have gone 20-37 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .386 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .510.