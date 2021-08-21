How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (3-6, 5.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-2, 2.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -115, Royals -102; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head to play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Cubs are 31-29 on their home turf. Chicago’s lineup has 154 home runs this season, Patrick Wisdom leads them with 19 homers.

The Royals are 21-37 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .342.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-2. Brad Keller recorded his eighth victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for Kansas City. Zach Davies took his 10th loss for Chicago.