MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 1.84 ERA, .89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -215, Pirates +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Cardinals Sunday.

The Cardinals are 33-29 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 20-44 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .359 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .525.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Chasen Shreve earned his second victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Genesis Cabrera registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.