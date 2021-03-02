 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals Spring Training Game. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals

In the Chicago area, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu no longer carries Marquee Sports Network – this is your only option to stream Cubs games all year long.

If you are a Royals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Kansas City all season long, you will need a subscription to subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99------

Cubs 2021 Preview

